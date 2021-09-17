NFL market watch: Saints impressed bettors, and are most popular bet among Week 2 games

Bettors were impressed with what they saw from the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

The Saints blew out the Green Bay Packers 38-3. They did so as 3.5- to 4-point underdogs. They’re favored this week against the Carolina Panthers, and they’re the most popular team on BetMGM’s board.

The Saints are 3.5-point favorites over the Panthers, and they are getting the most bets at BetMGM among the Week 2 games.

It’s not the easiest spot for the Saints. The Panthers looked good in Week 1 too, beating the New York Jets. The Panthers have a fast, young defense and some stars at the skill positions. But the Saints’ opening-week domination has swayed bettors.

Jameis Winston led the New Orleans Saints to a big Week 1 win. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Other popular Week 2 bets

In terms of ticket percentage (not total amount of money bet), a couple other 3.5-point favorites top the board.

The Kansas City Chiefs, as 3.5-point favorites over the Baltimore Ravens, are the second-most popular bet, in terms of tickets written. The Ravens are coming off an overtime loss and bettors like the Chiefs, even though they are on a bad against-the-spread streak.

The other most popular bet is the Cardinals -3.5. They’re playing the Minnesota Vikings. The Cardinals looked great in blowing out the Tennessee Titans, and bettors obviously are impressed.

Favorites lead the way

In terms of percentage of money bet, three other favorites lead the way at BetMGM. The three most popular plays in terms of money bet:

Rams -3.5 over Colts

Broncos -6 over Jaguars

Bills -3.5 over Dolphins

After a week in which underdogs ruled, bettors are banking on a bounce-back from favorites.

The three most bet-on games of Week 2 are Cowboys at Chargers, Saints at Panthers and 49ers at Eagles.