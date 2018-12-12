NFL making slight change to Rooney Rule

The NFL is holding its winter meeting in Irving, Texas, on Wednesday, and there are of course news items that come from the proceedings.

One item is a slight change to the Rooney Rule, aimed at getting teams to respect the intention of the rule.

The Mark Davis Rule?

No rule would have made Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, right, consider hiring anyone but Jon Gruden as the team’s head coach. (AP)

The league will now require teams looking for a new head coach or general manager to interview a minority candidate that is not currently employed by the team or a coach from the career development advisory panel’s list (only two of the 12 men on last year’s list are minorities).

While USA Today’s Jarrett Bell asked if this can now be called the “Jon Gruden Rule,” it could as easily be the “Mark Davis Rule.”

Davis, the Oakland Raiders owner, said in the introductory press conference for Gruden that he knew Gruden was “all in” to return to the Raiders last Christmas Eve.

After he knew Gruden was back, Davis fired the team’s head coach, Jack Del Rio, and then did cursory interviews with the team’s tight ends coach Bobby Johnson (now with the Colts) and then-University of Southern California offensive coordinator Tee Martin in an attempt to fulfill the Rooney Rule.

The NFL cleared the Raiders after the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which works with the league to make sure all coaches are getting a fair chance of advancing, asked it to investigate.

How helpful will it be?

The small change prevents another Davis-type redux this year and in coming hiring cycles, but when owners or GMs have their heart set on a coach, does it really matter?

There is no rule change that would get Davis to consider anyone but Gruden. Heck, Jack Del Rio had Oakland on a winning path for the first time in years and Davis still kicked him to the curb to hand Gruden $100 million and full control of his franchise.

And Davis likely won’t be the last owner to feel that way.

But as ever, buyer beware: Not long ago, John DeFilippo was considered a sure thing to be a head coaching success, and on Tuesday he was fired as Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator. And Gruden has sold off nearly every valuable part on the Raiders in a matter of months.

