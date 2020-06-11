There might have been some hope recently that teams could get a late minicamp in, but that has evaporated.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the league notified teams that the period for virtual offseason work will last until June 26, but there will be no in-person minicamps.

That was expected, considering the variance in local coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Some teams aren’t using all the time, as the Bears have already announced they’re breaking this week.

The decision means the first chances for coaches to work with players on the field will be training camp.

That’s scheduled for July 28 for most teams, but there are discussions about how long of an acclimation period will be allowed.

NFL makes it official, no football activities until training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk