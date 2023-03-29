NFL makes huge change to cut-down process

On Tuesday, the NFL approved a huge change to how teams trim their rosters down during preseason. The league has always done at least two cut-down periods during preseason to allow teams opportunities to release players in blocks before finishing off with 53 players.

But now, teams will hold only the full 90-man roster throughout preseason and cut all the way down to 53 in one day on August 29.

This is likely a response to the league cutting one preseason game from the schedule in exchange for an additional regular-season game. This gives teams a better opportunity to evaluate those players on the roster bubble before committing to those final 8-10 spots on the regular-season roster.

For the players, this is less than ideal on a couple of fronts. This means 1,184 players will be released in a tiny window with a very short period of time until the start of the regular season. This is going to create a huge turnaround and this massive number of new free agents all looking for work, teams trying to sort out the pool of available players and guys who made a final roster on the bubble wonder about their futures.

