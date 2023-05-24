NFL makes right decision on emergency QB. Here's why Mike McDaniel agrees.

MIAMI GARDENS — Mike McDaniel is funny and witty and sarcastic.

But the Dolphins coach did not tap into humor, wit or sarcasm when asked about the NFL's decision to now allow a third quarterback to enter a game in case of emergency.

When it comes to the Dolphins and quarterbacks, emergencies were all too common last season.

And so this rule is darned serious for McDaniel and the Dolphins.

McDaniel supports it. And here's how, in all seriousness, McDaniel explained why:

“I think there’s a shared sentiment among fans, coaches, players," McDaniel said this week. "When we watch a football game, we’d prefer to see a quarterback playing the position of quarterback. I think that rule lends that to be a capability of teams so makes sense to me and I’m all for it. I fit in that pool with everyone else.”

The Dolphins are hoping Tua Tagovailoa is healthy for 15 or more games in 2023.

But history suggests that is unlikely.

Tagovailoa had at least two concussions last season.

In college and the NFL, Tua has also had injuries to his fingers, ankles, hip, ribs, knee and back.

Football is a violent game and quarterbacks take hits and quarterbacks sustain injuries.

Consider that just when White started to get things going as a Jet, he broke five ribs and the rest of his last season was pretty much derailed.

The Dolphins have had wily veterans Jacoby Brissett and Teddy Bridgewater backing up Tua in recent years, but went for the upside of Mike White, who is 28 and has started 8 NFL games, this free agency cycle.

Miami could hedge bets a bit because former 7th-rounder Skylar Thompson appeared worthy of development as a potential backup in future years.

The Dolphins hope White emerges as the clear number two this spring and summer.

But clearly Miami is well-positioned with three capable quarterbacks, considering the NFL rule.

All three quarterbacks can suit up - one won't count against the active game-day roster - and the third will only be forced/allowed to play if the first two are sidelined medically or ejected.

How often is that to occur?

Well, McDaniel's former team, the 49ers, lost both healthy quarterback during the NFC Championship, and had no other quarterback to turn to.

Yes, it was their choice to dress only two quarterbacks.

But now, that third quarterback could enter in such as situation, which is much better than a running back or wide receiver lining up under center.

That scenario seemed unlikely to be permitted by the league to happen again.

According to this iteration of the emergency quarterback rule, one of the top two quarterbacks can return, if cleared, requiring the team to then remove the third quarterback.

This is especially important considering how many more quarterbacks have been and figure to be put into concussion evaluation protocols after identification by a spotter.

Last year, Miami lost Teddy Bridgewater on the first play of a start at the Jets when it was ruled he appeared shaky after a hit. Bridgewater passed concussions tests but was still sidelined by a new NFL policy to protect players.

Considering the increased odds a player can now be ruled out following a big hit, it seemed obvious the NFL would move to bring back some version of the emergency quarterback rule that once existed.

White and Thompson figure to battle for the backup spot behind Tua, with White having a clear edge in expectations enter camp practices.

But now, both players can legitimately prepare each week as if they're going to be needed to play.

Miami hopes very badly that it's not needed in 2023.

But the emergency quarterback will now be available to the Dolphins.

