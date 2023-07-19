NFL: Madden ’24 exclusive ’99 Club’

It’s that time of year again as we count down to football starting up. Training camp for college and NFL teams are set to open in a matter of days and to help with the countdown, player ratings for the ever-popular Madden video game have been being released.

Always popular this time of year is the discussion of which players get rated the coveted “99 rating”, being the very best in the game. EA Sports, who produces the game, has been rolling out the ratings all week and will continue to do so.

On Wednesday they revealed that former Notre Dame great and current Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin received a 99 rating. He’s the first guard to earn the honor since Larry Allen in 2003.

Here is the the running list of players to earn that 99-rating for this year’s game:

Zack Martin - Guard - Dallas Cowboys (Notre Dame)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Career highlights: 8 Pro Bowl selections and 6 NFL All-Pro selections and a certain future Hall of Famer

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Career highlights: 2013 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, 3x NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 7x NFL All-Pro, 9x Pro Bowler, 2021 Super Bowl champion

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Career highlights: 4,825 yards in three seasons, 25 touchdowns, 3x Pro Bowler, 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year

Still to come...

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © copyright Matthew Emmons

The following positions will be released on the following days this week:

Wednesday – Running back

Thursday – Cornerbacks and tight ends

Friday – Quarterbacks, linebackers, punters, kickers and fullbacks

Check back to see who else makes the exclusive club!

