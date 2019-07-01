NFL Madden 20 ratings: 49ers' Nick Bosa ranks No. 3 among top 10 rookies originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Nick Bosa is ready. Despite being diagnosed with a Frade 1 hamstring strain at the end of May, he's ready. And it appears the football world is eager for him as well.

The 49ers' defensive end was the team's recent first-round draft pick and Madden NFL 20 have him ranked as the third best rookie heading into the 2019-20 season:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here are the 10 best rookies in the NFL for the upcoming edition of Madden. (Kyler Murray is a 73.) pic.twitter.com/470Vq5Zoi7 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) July 1, 2019





Defensive Tackle Quinnen Williams' 80 grade sits atop the top ten. And if you're wondering where Kyler Murray is, he's quite a bit below that with a 73 rating -- a rating he seemed to be happy with when asked about it.





[RELATED: Former line coach details impact of Bosa on 49ers]

Story continues

According to the EA website, Bosa's 78 overall rating was compiled with his high (91) Acceleration rating in addition to a 79 Finesse Move rating and 84 Hit Power rating are some of the assets that highlight his defensive strengths.

He could be the pass-rushing piece the 49ers have been seeking for years," the site said.

"I think I'm going to be just fine," Nick Bosa said during earlier OTAs. "I'm going to get this hammy perfectly right and I think there will be plenty of time to play football and get the reps that I need."