NFL London, Oakland Raiders vs Chicago Bears: live score and latest updates from Tottenham Stadium

Oakland Raiders' Jalen Richard in action with Chicago Bears' Roquan Smith - Action Images via Reuters

8:30PM

Fourth quarter: Bears 21 Raiders 17

Raiders have fumbled again! Trevor Davis with a 52-yard punt return but Sherrick McManis knocks it out of his hand just before the end zone and Bears recover.

8:18PM

End of third quarter

Brutal third Q for the Raiders, they give up three TDs and littered the Tottenham stadium with errors and slip-ups in that 15 minute period.

8:12PM

TOUCHDOWN BEARS! Bears 21 Raiders 17

Lovely again from the Bears. Robinson with the double move, fakes that he is going to slant across and in, but then goes across. Daniel delivers the ball to him on cress around it, another fine pass, and that's a TD Bears. Extra point is good and a thrilling comeback this has been.

8:08PM

Third quarter: Bears 14 Raiders 17

Raiders cannot get much going and, at fourth down and 14 on their own 44 they have to punt. Cohen with a sensational punt return! 71 yards. Look at that man go! Tarik Cohen with a blistering run, looks like he might go all the way but is stopped by Keisean Nixon. It gives the Bears a first down at the Oakland 16 yard line...

8:00PM

TOUCHDOWN BEARS! Bears 14 Raiders 17

That great play gave the Bears some excellent position with a fresh set of downs, and an increasingly authoritative offense gets the job done on a simple four-yard pass to Allen Robinson. Touchdown Bears. And the extras.

7:57PM

A big moment in the game

Third and two for the Bears on the Oakland 40 yard... Carr peels back, he waits, he looks down the right flank... he lets er rip... 32 yard pass to Miller down the right. Magnificent pass and a sensational catch, sandwiched between two defenders. The ball had to travel through an eye of a needle there. Brilliant play.

7:52PM

Third quarter: Bears 7 Raiders 17

Their cause not helped by a delay of game penalty, the Raiders have to punt here.

7:45PM

Third quarter: Bears 7 Raiders 17

Carr finds Waller with a nine yard pass out of the shotgun to begin the Raiders reply to that score.

7:41PM

TOUCHDOWN BEARS!

The field position is too good to waste and, with a handy penalty for defensive holding boosting them, Montgomery is soon barreling over for a regulation touchdown. Finally the Bears are on the board. Bears 7 Raiders 17

7:39PM

Third quarter: Bears 0 Raiders 17

Finally a break for the Bears! Oakland fumble and the Bears pounce on the ball. Mack the man who gets it.

7:37PM

Third quarter: Bears 0 Raiders 17

Bears waste their first set of downs.

Second down, it's Chase Daniels on the roll out looking for Anthony Miller, but despite a brave dive he cannot get it. Third and ten. Daniels finds Miller near that left touchline... and he's dropped it!! They have to punt

7:36PM

The second half is coming up

And it is the Bears who have the ball.

7:19PM

Half: Bears 0 Raiders 17

Superb from the Raiders, they've given this much-vaunted Chicago Bears defense a torrid time.

7:18PM

It's Telegraph Sport's Jonny Bairstow

"It's a great spectacle. They know how to put on a show in the NFL. Some of the Vikings players came over and did some stuff at Yorkshire a few years ago, and the sheer size of the blokes is really something. And the skill level they have got, how ruthless the environment is coming out of college trying to get on these teams, it really is impressive."

Jonny Bairstow the England cricketer is among the fans in North London Credit: Sky

And that's half time.

7:15PM

Second quarter: Bears 0 Raiders 17

What have the Bears got, as the first half runs to a close?

Another sack! Hurst hunts down Daniel and hauls him to the floor for a 15 yard loss.

Bears have to punt it away once again and this has turned into a dream evening for the Raiders.

7:14PM

Field goal is good!

Carlson nails that form 41 yards and it is Bears 0 Raiders 17

7:08PM

Second quarter: Bears 0 Raiders 14

Despite some improved Chicago defense, and a 15-yard penalty after an Incognito chop block, Oakland nevertheless manage to get within field goal range.

7:05PM

Second quarter: Bears 0 Raiders 14

Another disappointing drive from Chicago. Mayowa sacks Daniel for eight yards lost and the Bears are soon punting the football away.

6:51PM

Second quarter: Bears 0 Raiders 14

Washington with a couple of yards to take it to the five. Now that penalty for holding I just mentioned.

Holding Credit: Sky

It's first and goal at the Chicago three...

and DeAndre Washington runs it in for the second TD! Extra point scores and it's Bears 0 Raiders 14

Some concern for Raiders fans as Josh Jacobs seems to have hurt an arm/elbow... seems to be okay...

6:48PM

Second quarter: Bears 0 Raiders 7

Nice bit of colour on Sky Sports, where they're pointing out that Raiders are in the middle of an epic road trip: 48 games between games at Oakland, which is said to account for a good team spirit, band of bros etc.

Starting with great field position, the Raiders inc forward towards the end zone... and a penalty for holding against the defense only serves to help their cause.

6:42PM

What have these Bears got on offense?

is the question.

And "not much" is the answer! Seemingly under limited pressure, the QB Chase Daniel has just served up a gentle little pass down the centre, there was no Chicago man within five yards! Easiest interception he'll ever make for Nicholas Morrow.

6:40PM

TOUCHDOWN Raiders!

Excellent slalom run from Josh Jacobs, electric there from 12 yards for the touchdown. The extra point is good and the Raiders start the second quarter in dream fashion, capping off a 90-yard scoring drive to move Bears 0 Raiders 7

6:35PM

End of first quarter: Bears 0 Raiders 0

The Raiders continue to drive forward, and this has been an impressive start from then.

6:34PM

First Quarter: Bears 0 Raiders 0

But Clinton-Dix with an excellent tackle here to halt a dangerous move down the right. Still a first down though....

6:33PM

NOT SO FUNNY NOW

HaHa Clinton-Dix has missed a tackle and the left end Josh Jacobs with a great jinking, spinning run for 21 yards.

6:28PM

First Quarter: Bears 0 Raiders 0

The Raiders have the ball and a fresh set of downs on their own ten yard line.

6:27PM

First Quarter: Bears 0 Raiders 0

Big defensive play! Daniel sacked for a five yard loss by Maxx Crosby, who was swarming around the QB and eventually hauled him down. Factor in a five yard penalty and a ten yard penalty for a falst start and offensive holding and this all amounts to

a) not the greatest start for the Bears offense

b) them having to punt the ball away.

6:20PM

So no score for the Raiders

on what was shaping up as a promising drive.

What can the Bears offense bring?

6:17PM

First Quarter: Bears 0 Raiders 0

Solid defense keeps the Raiders quiet for a couple of plays and it's 4th down... albeit with a flag on the play. Offense the guilty parties! The verdict? "Unnecessary roughness from Richie Incognito."

What a brilliant sporting language it is. Alas for the Raiders, that puts them out of reasonable field goal range and they punt.

6:12PM

10:31 gone and we have a timeout

Akiem Hicks, the Chicago defensive end, has gone down hurt.

It's 2nd and 10 at the Bears 28 yard line. Eight plays so far in the drive.

Ooof. They're just showing why Hicks is off. Horrid elbow injury for the lad, popped out of its socket. Boak.

6:07PM

First Quarter: Bears 0 Raiders 0

Raiders offense off and running at the first time of asking as they pick up four yards with a short pass, but the run game is a yard short on the next play. Third and one on their own 29 yard line for the Raiders. A couple of short, successful run plays move the chains forward before the first pass of note of the evening: 21 yards down the middle for the wide receiver Trevor Davis. Nicely done by Derek Carr.

6:06PM

Ready to go!

Having won the toss, the Bears kick off, and it is a touchback.

6:02PM

Stars, stripes, soldiers, singing

National anthem Credit: Sky Sports

5:58PM

Oakland Offense

will get first go.

5:57PM

Teams are coming out on the pitch

3rd year is the charm! Let’s do this #RAIDERNATION the W is ours tonight in London! @raiders ☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/BZeKNpEscf — Josephine Skriver (@JosephinSkriver) October 6, 2019

Harry's an NFL fan, isn't he? He was on telly at the Super Bowl last time out.

5:22PM

A new era

of NFL quarterbacks? It might just be...

5:10PM

Good afternoon!

Some excellent NFL action ahoy, and all the more interesting for us here in the UK because it takes place on these shores. The game this evening takes place in Tottenham's stadium, and the first bit of interest is the time lapse thing that Sky are doing about how they transform the arena from soccer to football-ready playing area.

Tottenham stadium Credit: Sky Sports

This is the first of four games in London this season, and it's an enticing one to start: the Raiders against the Bears. Raiders are in the AFC West and have two wins and two defeats on their record so far. The Bears, who play in NFC North, have won three of their four so far.

And those Bears are among the eye-catchers in NFL Power Rankings: Lions, Bills and 49ers surprise early-season risers through week four, by our NFL guru Alex Finnis.

No team in the current NFL is better at winning low-scoring games than the Bears, which is testament to just how brilliant this defense is. Chicago are 5-1 in games in which they have scored less than 20 points since 18. The rest of the league is 28-186 in that time span. People thought the Bears defense was a prime candidate for regression this season, but they're as destructive as ever. Just ask Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook.

And here's Alex on the Chicago team's opponent this evening.

I'd put the ceiling for the 2019 Oakland Raiders solidly at 8-8, though they're probably more of a six or seven-win team. Given the amount of draft picks they still have stocked for next year and the length of Jon Gruden's project, that puts them in a pretty solid position ahead of the big move to Vegas. Derek Carr has started very accurately - his 72.1 per cent completion percentage is third in the league - and Tyrell Williams is the only man with a receiving touchdown in each of the first four weeks.