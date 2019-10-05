NFL London live stream: How to watch Oakland Raiders vs Chicago Bears online, key players and more

Tarik Cohen celebrates his touchdown last week for the Bears: Getty

The first London game of the NFL season is here with the Oakland Raiders taking on the Chicago Bears.

The major story entering week five in this match-up is the injury to Mitch Trubisky, who dislocated his shoulder in the win against the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Chase Daniel is the back-up and behind a formidable defence, the Bears remain favourites for the game in the capital.

But Jon Gruden’s team have shown signs of promise despite the Antonio Brown scandal overshadowing their pre-season, upsetting the Colts last week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

What time is the game?

The game starts at 6pm (BST), in the usual time slot for the early NFL games on Sunday October 6.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, north London, which had the NFL’s input implemented in its construction, with specific changing rooms and a specialised pitch.

How can I watch the game?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Action with all the build-up from 5pm and Main Event from 7pm.

Alternatively you can watch on NOW TV by buying a Sky Sports day pass at £9.99, a week pass at £14.99 or a month pass at £33.99.

Is there an online stream?

Yes – you can use the SkyGo App here if you are a Sky Sports customer.

While Now TV can be streamed on your mobile, laptop or other devices, with a specific mobile month pass available at just £5.99 per month.

Oakland Raiders so far...

After the Antonio Brown circus in pre-season, the Raiders looked doomed. Yet, despite all the commotion under Gruden and questionable draft picks, the Raiders beat the hopeless Broncos on the road and even upset play-off contenders Indianapolis Colts last time out to arrive at 2-2.

Derek Carr will be required to release the ball quickly against a fierce Bears defence (Getty)

Chicago Bears so far...

Bolstered by an outstanding defence, terrorising teams all over the country, the Bears are Super Bowl contenders. But to break through their offence must show signs of giving a hand to their defence and with Mitch Trubisky under centre, it has not looked promising.

The third-year QB is nursing a shoulder injury and misses out here, but could return by week seven. That gives Chase Daniel a chance to help carry the team during Trubisky’s absence against Oakland with a bye next week and the potential for their first round pick to resume duties against the Saints the week after.

Tarik Cohen celebrates his touchdown last week for the Bears (Getty)

Key Players

Raiders: Darren Waller

The tight end is providing Derek Carr with a dominant force down the field and he may be needed more than ever this week.

With Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson doubtful, Waller, the NFL’s leading tight end receiver, could be flexed outside and asked to shoulder even more of the pass-catching burden.

Bears: David Montgomery

Yes, Khalil Mack is the centrepiece to a hellacious defence, but if the Bears are going to roll and justify their status as Super Bowl contenders, they require a spark on offence. With or without Trubisky, it looks like that will come away from the quarterback and passing game, meaning first-round pick David Montgomery must step up and deliver some electricity to an otherwise stale offence.

Odds

Raiders 2/1

Bears 2/5

Raiders (+5) 10/11

Bears (-5) 10/11

