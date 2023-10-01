NFL London: Jacksonville Jaguars beat Atlanta Falcons 23-7 for first Wembley win since 2017

Darious Williams returned an interception for a Jacksonville Jaguars touchdown

NFL London games 2023 Venues & dates: October 1: Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium). October 8: Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium). October 15: Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) Kick-offs: All 14:30 BST BBC coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off this year's NFL international series with a comfortable win over the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley.

The Jaguars looked set to run away with the game as they charged into a 17-0 lead after two first-half touchdowns.

The Falcons replied with a touchdown of their own at the start of the third quarter, before the Jags stretched their lead with a field goal.

Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder recovered from a woeful first half to keep the game alive, steering the Falcons to Jacksonville's six-yard line with six minutes left.

And although Drake London caught his pass high at the back of the end zone, he was denied a touchdown as he did not manage to put both feet inbounds as he landed.

The Jags, who have made London their second home by playing in every London series since 2013, then added another field goal to ensure they had the final say in their first win at Wembley since 2017.

