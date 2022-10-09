NFL London game tracker: Aaron Rodgers, Packers face Saquon Barkley and Giants

Associated Press
Greece’s chief diplomat met Sunday with Egyptian officials in Cairo on issues including controversial maritime and gas deals that Turkey signed with one of Libya’s rival administrations, officials said. Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukry, for discussions that addressed “all aspects” of cooperation between the two countries, including the coordination of their position on regional and international issues of common interest, said Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesman of Egypt’s Foreign Ministry. Egypt and Greece have strengthened ties in recent years, including cooperation in fields ranging from energy to combating terrorism.