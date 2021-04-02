NFL London 2021: Eagles in mix to face Falcons

Eagles in mix to play in London this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles may be headed to London this fall, and we have the Falcons to thank for that bit of information.

The Falcons tweeted Thursday that they'll be playing a non-division home game in London in October, and the Eagles are one of their five possible opponents.

The Falcons have five home non-divisional opponents in 2021, the first year with the 17-game schedule: The Eagles, Lions, Patriots, Jets and the Washington Football Team.

Atlanta’s opponent in London has to be one of those five teams.

The NFL schedule won’t be released until May.

If the Eagles do get the London game, it will be their second in four years. They beat the Jaguars 24-18 on Oct. 28, 2018, when Carson Wentz threw TD passes to Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Wendell Smallwood.

That game was played at Wembley Stadium. The Falcons announced that their London game in 2021 will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which opened in 2018 and is the new home of the Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The NFL began playing regular-season games in London in 2007 and had one per year through 2012, then two in 2013 and three per year from 2014 through 2018. After four in 2019, there were no international games last year because of COVID.

Presumably, any 2021 international NFL games are dependent on safety and travel concerns and any restrictions in place at the time in London.

The Eagles played preseason games at Wembley in 1989 and 1991. They beat the Browns 17-13 in 1989 and lost to the Bills 17-13 in 1991.

The Eagles also had a preseason game against the Saints in Mexico City in 1978 and again against the Saints in Tokyo in 1993.

