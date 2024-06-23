NFL, Lobo players come out for SHMAC Athletics camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The third annual SHMAC Athletics youth football camp took place on Saturday at Bernalillo High School. The camp was once again headlined by Lobo football players and alums, including Emmanuel McPhearson and his brother Zech, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It’s great to see all these kids come out and inspire them to give back to their lives,” said Emmanuel.

“It’s just a positive thing for the community, so just being apart of something like this is big for New Mexico, and we look forward to keep it going in the years to come.”

The camp has continued to grow throughout the years. This year the camp hosted close to 260 participants.

This year also featured a new coach who has local ties, Zach Gentry. The former Eldorado Eagles quarterback and current Las Vegas Raiders tight end is in town and jumped at the opportunity to help out the next generation of football players from New Mexico.

“It’s important to me because when I think of myself as a young kid, it would be cool to see those guys that are playing in the NFL and stuff come around.”

