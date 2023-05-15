NFL to live-stream playoff game exclusively on NBC’s Peacock network

The NFL will have a first in the playoff run after the 2023 regular season.

The league announced on Monday that Peacock will be the home for the first exclusive, live-streamed NFL Playoff game.

That game will take place on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, on Peacock.

.@peacock will become the home of the FIRST-EVER exclusive live-streamed NFL Playoff Game! pic.twitter.com/iUwwhsidWW — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 15, 2023

Per NBCSportsgroup.com:

Peacock will become the home to the first-ever exclusive live streamed NFL Playoff game , presenting an NFL Wild Card Playoff in primetime on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, it was announced today by NBCUniversal and the NFL. The Peacock exclusive Wild Card game will immediately follow a late afternoon NFL Wild Card Playoff game on NBC and Peacock (4:30 p.m. ET on Sat. Jan. 13). “We are thrilled to partner with the NFL on this industry milestone, bringing to Peacock the first ever exclusively live streamed NFL Playoff game,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “Expanding the digital distribution of NFL content while maintaining wide reach for our games continues to be a key priority for the League, and bringing the excitement of an NFL playoff game exclusively to Peacock’s streaming platform is the next step in that strategy,”Hans Schroeder, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media, said.

