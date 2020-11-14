Lions players reportedly celebrated time away from Matt Patricia after 2018 season with mimosas at team facility

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·5 min read

It was the last day of 2018 and the NFL regular season was finished. A group of 10 to 15 Detroit Lions players broke out the mimosas.

Except this wasn’t a celebration of playoffs. The Lions disappointingly went 6-10 that season. It was, rather, a “cheers” to being away from head coach Matt Patricia at least temporarily.

The anecdote is detailed by the Bleacher Report’s Kalyn Kahler in a piece about Patricia’s attempt to bring “The Patriot Way” to Detroit. The Lions (3-5) hired Patricia ahead of the 2018 season and have gone 12-27-1 since then.

The mimosas, a culminating moment to various player stories of how Patricia made them unhappy or uncomfortable, were definitely not for winning.

Lions’ mimosa party about leaving Patricia

An unnamed player had a bottle of champagne in his locker gifted to him by an agent for Christmas. He had been waiting for the right time to open it, and saying goodbye to Patricia warranted the pop.

Before the final team meeting on clean-out day, the 10-15 players made mimosas. Via Bleacher Report:

They chilled and sipped out of Solo cups, finally relaxing after a season of long practices, tough conditioning and routinely getting cussed at by their head coach, who had a long list of rules that a former player described as taking the fun out of the game. “It was a free-for-all,” he says. The stifling Patriot Way experience had been a culture shock many veteran players were elated to be done with.

“Didn't nobody care at that point,” says a former offensive player. “Everybody was glad to be out of the building and done.”

It wasn’t about another single-digit win season for the Lions players. Patricia, a disciple of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, had a communication style that didn’t sit well with players. Part of the issue was the transition from a “player’s-coach type” in Jim Caldwell to more of a strict, micromanaged approach.

Cam Newton dancing video used in wrong manner

Players reportedly felt they couldn’t connect with the coach, who is now 46 years old, because of rules like no jewelry, no jersey swaps and no music in the locker room.

That’s likely why that mimosa party was preceded by players blaring music the final week of the 2018 season. One incident in particular put the divide into focus.

Via Bleacher Report, citing an unnamed former player:

The player remembers the week preparing to play Carolina. He says Patricia played a video of Cam Newton dancing on the field and showed it to players, with the hopes of getting them riled up by his showboating. Instead, many players reacted positively, with then-safety Quandre Diggs shouting, ‘No, we like that, Coach! Keep that running!’

“Lo and behold, we're watching the video like, that's lit!” the player says. “You are showing us what we like. Cam dancing, that's cool to us. But you don't see it as that.”

It’s difficult to find what video the players might be talking about since dancing — and fashion — are kind of Newton’s “thing.” Whether it be Cam or any other player, there’s a clear divide on dancing and celebrations between younger and older fans. That’s fans, though. A good coach should know what would hype up his players and what would not.

Players also spoke of issues with communication, Patricia constantly cursing at players and calling them out in front of each other, and conditioning issues they felt went too far. The coach even installed an artificial hill for conditioning after his first year there, just like in New England.

Did Patricia need to overhaul Lions completely?

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia has connected more with players since his first year, they said. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia has connected more with players since his first year, they said. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This all comes with a big question: Did the Lions really need an overhaul in 2018? They consistently were in the middle of the pack in the NFC North and posted a 9-7 record in each of the seasons before Patricia’s arrival. They were far from abysmal.

Former Lions running back Zach Zenner played for Caldwell and Patricia before his release in 2019 and pushed back on that, per Bleacher Report.

“We really weren't that bad!” Zenner said. “We had a good thing going. We had … made the playoffs [in 2016]. It wasn't like he was starting from scratch.”

But Patricia, both in public and in team settings, has consistently said “we have a lot of work to do.” He said it when he took over. And he said it as recently as last month following a 35-29 loss to the New Orleans Saints in which the Lions allowed 35 unanswered points.

“It was like everything in Detroit, what we were doing, how things work, everything was just not good, was wrong, was bad,” said Glover Quin, then a safety with the Lions in his 10th NFL season. "We felt like we had started changing the culture and changing the way that Detroit was viewed. And then for you to come in and just be like, 'I am going to tear everything down’—I don't know if we need it to be all torn down, we just need you to get us over the hump.”

Players told Bleacher Report they believe Patricia has grown since that initial season. Zenner said he loved that Patricia was always “making adjustments” and his second year was different, more “comfortable.”

But the results haven’t shown and there’s time running out for Patricia to get there before he’s shown the door. It’s likely if there’s another year-end mimosa party, it once again won’t be for the playoffs.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Latest draft, free agency and trade speculation

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Dustin Johnson matches 54-hole Masters record and takes big step towards first Green Jacket

    Tiger Woods' Masters challenge fades after exhausting day Bryson DeChambeau blames mediocre showing on 'dizzy spells' after narrowly avoiding Masters cut Full leaderboard World No 1 Dustin Johnson took a decisive step towards claiming his first Green Jacket on moving day at the Masters on Saturday. The 36 year-old American carded a superb seven-under-par 65 to move to -16 for the tournament, four shots better than his nearest rival, on a day the British challenge faltered at Augusta National. Trailing by two shots after 36 holes, the English trio of Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and 2016 champion Danny Willett were all well in contention at the start of the round but all suffered frustrating days. Fleetwood shot a respectable one-under-par 71 to move to -8. But with so many of the frontrunners going low, it is unlikely to be enough to put him in with a chance of claiming his first major on Sunday. He finds himself in a tie for 10th. Willett, meanwhile, hit two double-bogeys and three bogeys in a 74 to fall to -5, while Rose hit a four-over-par 76 to fall to -3. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy did put a great round together with a five-under-par 67 to move to -8. But after his opening day 75 on Thursday, he looks to have given himself too much work to do. There was also disappointment for defending champion Tiger Woods, who began Saturday’s third round four shots off the lead.

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Nebraska gets past Penn State 30-23 in McCaffrey's 1st start

    Nebraska appeared ready to blow out Penn State, then suddenly found itself in a close game, the kind the Cornhuskers have been known to lose under third-year coach Scott Frost. The Nittany Lions twice drove deep into Nebraska territory in the final 4 minutes, and each time the Huskers' defense made stops that preserved a 30-23 win Saturday. Luke McCaffrey made his first start at quarterback in place of Adrian Martinez, who turned in two flat performances as the Huskers opened the season with two losses.

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • Vikings guard Pat Elflein returns from IR only to be cut a day later

    Pat Elflein was expecting to play in his first game back since an injury in Week 1.

  • A spotter found Bryson DeChambeau's lost ball, and then gave it to him

    Bryson DeChambeau lost his ball on the third hole Friday, and then a spotter threw him "for a loop" by finding it and giving it to him a hole later.

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • NBA Rumors: Knicks interested in Celtics' Gordon Hayward

    The New York Knicks reportedly are interested in acquiring Gordon Hayward if the Boston Celtics make him available.

  • Michigan State football gets blown out again, and social media had plenty of jokes

    In a game that felt more like a sleeping aid than a Big Ten contest, Michigan State football fell to 1-3 after their 24-0 loss to Indiana.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10 Injury Wrap: Bears looking for a running back

    A host of NFL teams have uncertain backfields as we get ready for Week 10. Scott Pianowski has your status check.

  • Kentucky lines up in a tribute formation and takes delay of game to honor OL coach who died Thursday

    John Schlarman died Thursday at the age of 45. He was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma two years ago.

  • UFC Vegas 14 main card bout scrapped on fight day due to health issues

    Eryk Anders on Saturday confirmed his UFC Vegas 14 bout with Antonio Arroyo had been canceled because of health concerns. Anders missed weight on Friday, weighing 1.5 pounds above the 186-pound limit for the middleweight non-title fight. His health concerns that nixed the fight stem from trying to recover from a rough weight cut. According to a report by MMAFighting's Guilherme Cruz, Arroyo cornerman Marcelo Alfaya said that Anders was "sick and went to hospital." Neither Anders nor UFC officials have yet to confirm that he was hospitalized, though Anders did post on Instagram that the bout had been canceled. The fight was initially slated to be the UFC Vegas 14 main card opener. The fight card will now move forward with 11 bouts. The UFC has yet to announce a re-shuffling of the line-up, as of the time of publication. "Hey guys, unfortunately due to issues concerning my health I was forced to withdraw from tonight’s fight against Arroyo. I am recovering and look forward to getting back to action ASAP. Thank you everyone for your love and support."Eryk Anderson – Instagram View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eryk Anders (@erykanders) UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos weigh-in face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • DeMar DeRozan on Lakers’ trade rumors: “You always want to be wanted”

    DeRozan grew up dreaming of playing for the Lakers.

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann

  • Johnson plays like No. 1 and seizes control at the Masters

    Even without spectators in November, the Masters promised to deliver more drama with 10 players separated by a single shot going into a weekend filled with possibilities. Woods was 4 under through 10 holes to start the Masters, and he picked up only one more shot over the next 44 holes.

  • No. 25 La-Lafayette wins Sun Belt West, beats South Alabama

    LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) -- Levi Lewis passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns, Louisiana-Lafayette gained 254 yards on the ground and the No. 25 Ragin' Cajuns clinched a third straight Sun Belt Conference West Division title with a 38-10 victory over South Alabama on Saturday.