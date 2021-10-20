NFL line movement: Thursday night headlines Week 7 movement

Week 7 is already upon us, somehow. We wait all year for the NFL season and then it flies by in record time. The Week 7 line movement is highlighted by two major moves, one of which is much easier to explain. Let's take a look at some notable shifts across the betting landscape at BetMGM.

Not good for the Browns

Despite getting blown out at home by the Arizona Cardinals last week, the Cleveland Browns opened as 5.5-point favorites against the Denver Broncos. On paper, there's no denying the Browns are significantly more talented than Denver, so the line made sense.

However, the line quickly shifted in favor of the Broncos. By Monday, the Browns were down to just 4-point favorites. On Wednesday, the Browns are down to just 2-point favorites.

What's caused this? Well, the answer is obvious. The Browns are going to be without Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, and Kareem Hunt. There's a chance they'll also be without Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry.

Kevin Stefanski has his work cut out for him, as the Browns are dealing with a rash of injuries. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The injury concerns were growing all week, causing the original move from 5.5 points to 3.5 points. Once it was confirmed Case Keenum was going to get the start, the line dropped to its current 2-point spread.

The offensive injuries for the Browns have also had an impact on the total. After opening at 44 points, the total in this game is down to just 41.5 points. It's worth noting that Broncos' quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is questionable, but he's expected to play.

Favorite flips in Atlanta-Miami

One of the least interesting games on this weekend's slate features perhaps the most interesting line movement.

The Miami Dolphins opened as a 1-point favorite, but currently BetMGM has the Dolphins as 2.5-point underdogs against the Falcons.

Miami is coming off a loss in London to Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is the football equivalent of soiling yourself on national television. The Falcons are coming off a bye. Not playing is definitely more impressive than losing to Jacksonville.

The expectations were high for Miami entering the season, but to say they've failed to meet those expectations is putting it kindly. Things seem to be on the verge of falling apart, with rumors circulating that coach Brian Flores is on the hot seat and that the team might be interested in trading for Deshaun Watson.

Atlanta isn't very good but at least it doesn't seem like they are totally dysfunctional. That might be the best way to explain this line movement.

Other notable movements

-The Kansas City Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans. The line opened with the Titans getting 5.5 points, but it seems like their Monday night performance impressed some people. The total is up to 57.5 points, the highest total on the board this week.

-The total between Chicago-Tampa Bay is down to 47 after opening at 49 points. Tampa Bay is now a 12.5-point favorite after the line opened at 13.5 points.