NFL line movement: Russell Wilson headlines Week 10 action

Week 10 of the NFL season is now upon us. We've completed nine weeks of the 18 week regular season. The NFC seems like a collection of haves and have-nots, while the AFC feels virtually wide open. With half of the season in the books, the betting market is becoming tighter on a week-by-week basis. Which games for Week 10 have seen early week line movement at BetMGM?

Russell Wilson's return helps Seahawks

Russell Wilson is expected to return for the Seattle Seahawks this weekend when they head to Green Bay to play the Packers, and the betting market has responded strongly.

The Seahawks are coming off their bye week, and it was widely speculated that Wilson might return. However, the line opened with the Packers as a 5.5-point favorite at home. Once it became apparent that Wilson would return, the line dropped to its current number. The Seahawks are currently just 3.5-point underdogs in Green Bay.

The Seahawks went 1-2 in Geno Smith's three starts, and outside of a game against Jacksonville, the Seattle offense struggled with Smith under center. Russell Wilson is a clear upgrade and he immediately improves the prospects of receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Seattle might also get starting running back Chris Carson back this week as well.

Russell Wilson is expected to return for Seattle this week, impacting the spread by two points. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On the other side of the matchup, the Packers will likely receive their starting quarterback back as well. Aaron Rodgers is expected to return on Saturday from the COVID-19 list as long as he clears all medical hurdles. On Pat McAfee's show, Rodgers did say there's a small chance he won't play if things don't check out medically.

Are the Browns a live dog?

The Cleveland Browns had a statement win in Week 9, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 41-16 in the first game of the post Odell Beckham Jr. era. The New England Patriots have won 4 of 5 games, forcing overtime against Dallas in their only loss during that stretch. Both teams sit at 5-4 in what could end up being a pivotal matchup in the AFC as we enter the second half of the season.

The Browns are currently 1.5-point underdogs on the road in Foxboro. However, earlier in the week, the Browns were 3-point underdogs. The 3-points was gobbled up immediately and the line has come down even further as the week has progressed.

There's question marks for both teams as they enter this game. The Browns might be without Nick Chubb, as he tested positive for COVID-19 and needs two negative tests in order to be cleared to play in this game. If called into duty, would D'Ernest Johnson be able to replicate his performance from Week 7 against Denver?

For New England, their running back room is also banged up as both Damien Harris and Rhomandre Stevenson are in concussion protocol. However, the main question about the Patriots is just how good are they? They've defeated the Texans, Jets twice, and Panthers. Their lone impressive win has come against the Chargers.

Thursday night movement

We've got a very mediocre game on tap for Thursday night this week. However, that doesn't mean that there hasn't been some movement in the market.

Baltimore opened as a 7-point road favorite, but the current number has the Ravens as a 7.5-point favorite as the line has moved through the key number.

The total has also been on the move as the market is expecting a lower scoring affair. The total opened at 47.5-points, but the current number sits at 46 points. The status for Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is uncertain.

This might be a prime spot for Lamar Jackson to make a statement and cement himself in the MVP picture. Jackson currently sits at 11-to-1 to win the award.

Other notable movement

Some other games on the Week 10 slate have seen some interesting line movement: