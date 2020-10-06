NFL limits tryouts to five players a week max, with one exception

All owners, coaches and General Managers participated in a conference call Monday, with the NFL announcing several changes to COVID-19 protocols.

We learned that among the changes, the league and union agreed to a longer onboarding process for free-agent tryouts, lengthening the waiting period for a tryout to happen.

On Tuesday, the league notified teams of a change to the number of players allowed to tryout in a given week.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports teams now are allowed a maximum of five players per week.

The only exception is if a team places more than three players on injured reserve in a given week. In that case, they are allowed to work out twice as many players as they placed on IR.

