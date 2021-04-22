NFL limits teams to only 5 tryout players at rookie minicamps in 2021

The NFL informed clubs today they'll be limited to a maximum of five tryout players at rookie minicamps next month, per source. Some teams traditionally have invited dozens of unsigned players to compete with draft picks and undrafted signings. Smaller events in 2021. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 22, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic continues to have an impact on how business is conducted around the National Football League entering into the 2021 season.

For safety’s sake, NFL teams will be limited to a maximum of five tryout players at rookie minicamps next month, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

During a normal preseason, some clubs – like the Seahawks – invite a number of players to try out with the new drafted and undrafted rookie class. Last year, since all rookie camps were canceled due to the pandemic, no one got the chance to impress. In 2021, at least a few players will get their shot at earning a roster spot.

As Seahawks.com reporter, John Boyle points out, defensive end Benson Mayowa was once a try-out player and now has a solid career.

Unfortunate for longshots fighting for a roster spot. Rookie minicamp tryout success stories are rare, but they happen. Benson Mayowa was a tryout player at Seahawks rookie camp, now he's heading into his 9th season, has played 100 games, and has 8-figure earnings in his career. https://t.co/kKDbqEsQRF — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) April 22, 2021

