NFL will likely reduce preseason games to just 3 as regular season expands

Jonathan Warner
·1 min read

originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

In the next couple of days, the NFL will formally announce the adoption of the 17-game regular-season schedule.

The owners are expected to come to a final vote during the spring meetings on March 30 and March 31.

With the increase of the regular season, it is expected that the preseason will go down from four games to just three games.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the 2020 CBA provides for no more than 20 games total. So pushing to a 17 regular season will most certainly sacrifice the preseason.  

The virtual owners' meeting will be take place Tuesday and Wednesday, so expect the news to be official here at any moment and schedule changes coming in 2021.

