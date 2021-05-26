NFL lifts COVID restrictions for fully vaccinated players
NFL Network's Judy Battista shares details about NFL lifting COVID restrictions for fully vaccinated players. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.
There was a big number reached in Major League Baseball during the San Diego Padres' 16-1 blowout over Seattle, and it had nothing to do with runs. Because when Mariners backup catcher José Godoy made his big league debut Friday night, he became the 20,000th player in MLB history. There was no fanfare at Petco Park when Godoy came in to catch in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mariners trailing 12-1.
You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]
“Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”
Ten fights are on the docket for Season 5 of Dana White's Contender Series.
Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 05/25/2021
“I’ve trained for this all my life,” an emotional Taylor said.
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero said goodbye in style as his double off the bench in his final league match for the club helped them celebrate their Premier League title success in style with the 5-0 thrashing of Everton at The Etihad on Sunday. Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next weekend, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish. The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas even though they had little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.
Led by Devin Bookers 34 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, the Suns defeated the Lakers, 99-90, in Game 1. Deandre Ayton added 21 points (10-11 FG) and 16 rebounds for the Suns in the victory, while LeBron James (18 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists) and Anthony Davis (13 points, seven rebounds, three blocks) combined for 31 points for the Lakers in the losing effort. The Suns lead this best-of-seven series, 1-0, with Game 2 taking place on Tuesday, May 25 at 10:00 p.m. ET
Two of the surprise packages of this clay-court season have been British – initially Dan Evans, who made a deep run in Monte Carlo, and more lately Cameron Norrie, who played his second final in three weeks on Sunday. Unfortunately, Norrie wasn’t able to land a maiden ATP title in Lyon. But then he was up against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has been the dominant force of 2021 outside the slams, and now stands at No 1 in the table of most rankings points gained since January 1. Nevertheless, it had been a hugely creditable effort for Norrie to go this far, especially when you consider that he took out top seed Dominic Thiem on Thursday, and then trounced big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov in Saturday’s semi-final, losing only two games in the process. Norrie has come to clay late in his career, but it feels like this is developing into his favourite surface. He has one of the heaviest left-handed forehands in the game, loaded with top-spin, and uses it like a miniature version of Rafael Nadal. The result has been a tally of 14 wins and only four losses since he began his European clay-court swing in Barcelona. So while the French Open, which starts next Sunday, has traditionally been a graveyard of British hopes, there are reasons to hope that this year’s event could deliver some more positive results. Norrie’s previous final in Estoril had been a nervewracking affair which he eventually lost on a deciding-set tie-break to the more experienced Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Sunday was more straightforward for Tsitsipas, who needed only 69 minutes to hammer home a 6-3, 6-3 victory. It was Tsitsipas’ second title of the clay-court sequence, after he won Monte Carlo in mid-April, taking out Evans in the semi-final along the way. He has become a serious contender to upset the establishment – specifically Nadal and Novak Djokovic – at Roland Garros over the next few weeks. “I felt in good shape from the beginning of the tournament,” said Tsitsipas afterwards. “I am proud of today’s match, I knew it would be a difficult one against Cameron, who has been showing great tennis this week. He has been winning against good players and showing what the left hand can do on clay. “It was not an easy match today. I had to handle the nerves and I am proud of my performance and the way I stayed focused towards my goal.” On this year’s results, meanwhile, both Evans and Norrie stand among the world’s 20 most successful men. Evans is at No 16 and Norrie No 14. The next challenge for them both is to convert that ATP Tour form into a deep run at a major.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens responded to Kyrie Irving's comments about possibly facing discriminatory jeers from fans in Boston during Game 3 between the C's and Nets.
Is the medium the message, or are some things bigger than those that speak about them?
Lawrence likes his new team a lot early on. But what happens if a teammate tries to lop off his golden locks?
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021
"I like the dirt now."
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't hold back in his trash talk of Aaron Rodgers while promoting a charity golf tournament.
United had the better of the ball for 90 minutes and the first period of extra time, but the match tilted to Villarreal over the final 15 minutes.
Key players were absent from the Steelers first day of the voluntary workouts.
Cedric Maxwell discusses what changes he'd like to see Danny Ainge and the Celtics make this offseason, including moves for two standout players.
The second-year guard has some advice for his new teammates.