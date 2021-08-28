The NFL let Jabril Cox fall into the Cowboys’ laps; he projects to make them pay in short order
The Dallas Cowboys drafted Jabril Cox in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, a spot almost no draft expert expected him to reach. When Cox was a just North Dakota State prospect, then maybe he could have been considered a Day 3 candidate due to his playing at a small school against lesser competition. Once Cox transferred to LSU to increase the competition level and then acquitted himself nicely, while losing almost no drop in play, he had catapulted his stock in most eyes to Day 2 pick.
At picks 75, 84, and 99 there were many people in the Cowboys draft room calling for Cox to be the pick at those points. Dallas went elsewhere at all three spots due to the drafting of Micah Parsons in the first round to fill their linebacker room. Cox, to everybody’s surprise, fell to Dallas at pick No. 115 and the club couldn’t resist pulling the trigger.
Initially Cox was seeing just third-team snaps in training camp and not getting much run on special teams, but he began making his mark in preseason games. Cox was already seen as the Cowboys’ best value pick and he has been making a case for the realization of his impact to be sooner than his draft pedigree calls for.
The next player in our 2021 player profile countdown is No. 48, linebacker Jabril Cox.
Background Details
Jersey No.: 48 Position: Linebacker Age: 23 Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 231 pounds Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri High School: Raytown South College: North Dakota State/LSU Draft: Round 4, No. 115 Acquired: 2021 NFL Draft
Rookie linebacker Jabril Cox hits the tackling bag.
College Stats
Career Defensive Statistics
Season
GP
SOLO
AST
TOT
TFL-YDS
SACKS-YDS
INT
PD
FF
FR
BLK
15
47
28
75
13-58
4.5-25
1
4
1
3
0
15
54
37
91
9.5-29
4-21
4
7
0
0
0
15
57
35
92
9.5-60
5.5-32
1
7
0
0
0
Player Profile
Cox is the new style of linebacker teams are looking in the NFL draft, with the ability to cover in space. The position used to be about having the requisite he size to take on blocks, shed and tackle. Offenses them demanded a need to get sideline to sideline with speed. The latest adaption is a need for the LB to cover zones, and stay with tight ends and slot receivers in man coverage. Cox excelled in this area in college and his range and mobility make him an asset on passing downs early in his NFL career. At the NFL level, especially on the Cowboys, expectations should be tempered in Year 1. Cox needs to add some weight to be better taking on contact and making tackles in the run game before he can become a three-down LB. A year in an NFL weight room, learning a defense could be incredibly important to the speed in which Cox becomes a starting three-down player. The linebacker group is also loaded with first-round talent making more money that Cox will have to beat out for snaps. Parsons was pick No. 12 while Jaylon Smith was top 35 and has a big contract that's fully guaranteed for this season. Leighton Vander Esch is a former top 20 pick who looks healthy and back in 2018 form so far in training camp. The Cowboys also added Keanu Neal, who was a top 20 pick at safety and is transitioning to the exact position Cox would be ideal for in his rookie season. Neal also played for new Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. That is a lot for a Day 3 rookie to overcome see the field. Cox isn't going to go quietly though. After being second on the team in tackles in the Hall of Fame Game against the Steelers, he lead the team in tackles, and tackles for a loss against the Cardinals. He was making plays on defense and special teams. In the dress rehearsal he finished with another three takedowns including another behind the line. Cox dominated the competition while at North Dakota State. He was freshman of the year, defensive player of the year and also a two-time FCS All-American. Cox decided to transfer to LSU to test himself against better competition, and played great there as well. Now he's fighting for an opportunity to prove himself on the biggest stage of them all.
Film Study with Voch Lombardi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIp_FIVFtp0
You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the About the Cowboys Podcast. This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season. For the full 90-man roster, go here. For our 53-man roster prediction, go here.
