NFL legend Warren Sapp to join Colorado’s coaching staff in 2024

Deion Sanders is anything but conventional. In fact, Coach Prime is best known for his unique way of going about his business as the head football coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. With that being said, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he has decided to make an interesting addition to his coaching staff in Boulder starting next season.

During his weekly coach’s show, Sanders confirmed that Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp will join the Buffs’ coaching staff next season.

“I’m excited about coach Sapp,” Sanders said. “He’s a dear friend that I love to life. He’s going to be invaluable to what he brings to the table. The kids are going to love him. As far as the recruits as well, they’re going to love him.”

I don’t think anyone would argue that Sapp will make a positive impact on the staff given his knowledge of the game and the dominance that he played with while in the NFL.

It is unknown what Sapp’s official role will be next season, but it’s probably safe to assume he will have his hands on the defensive line.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire