NFL Legend Walter Payton’s Porsche 930 for sale

NFL’s Walter Payton of the Chicago Bears remains an undeniable American sporting legend. Playing for 13 seasons and known across the National Football League as ‘Sweetness’, the nine-time Pro Bowl selectee was robbed from us on November 1, 1999 after suffering from a rare liver disease.



Besides a lasting legacy, Payton also left his cars behind for us mere mortals to cherish. A keen petrolhead, Payton enjoyed time with a black Lamborghini Countach and various Cadillacs, not to mention flirting with the odd Ferrari or nine. However, there was one vehicle that stole his heart more than any other – a stunning silver 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo.





The very first collector car he ever purchased, the Porsche is now up for sale with Mecum auctioneers during their Chicago 2018 sale on October 27.







The current vendor of the Porsche is Walter’s son – Jarrett Payton, himself a former professional football running back – who confirmed that the German supercar boasts little more than 9950 miles on the odometer.



‘This was his first sports car,’ Jarrett Payton explained. ‘This was the first big-name sports car that he bought. He bought it in 1979, the year before I was born. He got into the league in ’75, and early on, his main focus was just playing football.’



‘That focus helped him become the leading rusher with the most carries those first three years. He worked hard to ensure he had established himself, so when he was getting to the good part of his career, when the ‘80s came around, he wanted to treat himself.’







Equipped with the original factory 3.3-litre, 265bhp flat-six turbocharged engine and mated to Porsche’s sturdy four-speed transmission, the 930 Turbo showcases little cause for concern. It’s practically brand new.



The silver paintwork is blemish free whereas the black interior shows no sign of ill-treatment. The sunroof functions as it should and air conditioning pumps out air colder than the Cleveland Browns’ changing-room prep talk.







Payton left the car to Jarrett in his will, and while Jarrett has happily cared for the car since, it’s now his desire to pass the Turbo onto someone who not only looks up to the great Walter Payton as he does, but someone who also cherishes great classic Porsches in the same way his dad did.



You can view the lot listing and find out more information here.















