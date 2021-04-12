NFL Legend Troy Aikman Reveals He Still Has Abs in a New Shirtless Photo

Photo credit: Wesley Hitt - Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox sports analyst Troy Aikman may have retired from the NFL in 2000, but he certainly hasn’t retired from a killer gym routine—and he has the body of someone half his age to prove it.

In an Instagram shot posted on April 11, 54-year-old Aikman showed off his impressive physique while out on a boat trip in Florida with his former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson. Though Aikman hasn’t played pro football in over 20 years, he still has six-pack abs.



“What a weekend,” Aikman captioned the photo. “Lots of laughs with great friends reminiscing our time together in Dallas and celebrating @jimmyjohnson4616. We are all indebted to Coach for changing our lives.”

Johnson, who is no stranger to the sea as an avid fisherman, posted the same photo to his Instagram account, captioning the shot, "Great friends on the water!"

Though Aikman recently spent time in the sun for some R&R with his old buddies, he also spends plenty of quality time in the gym. One just needs to look at his past IG posts for proof. According to past IG snaps, part of his workout routine includes lifting weights while using a balance board and putting pedal to the metal on his Peloton.

Remember that the next time you hit the gym and maybe you'll have end up with a six-pack at 54. Just maybe.

