NFL legend Tom Brady announces retirement, again
After a staggering 23 seasons, 45-year-old quarterback Tom Brady announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL, "for good." Mark Strassman has more.
After a staggering 23 seasons, 45-year-old quarterback Tom Brady announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL, "for good." Mark Strassman has more.
Tom Brady, one of the greatest NFL players in history, says he’s retiring—exactly one year after making a similar announcement, only to renege and return to the field. This time, though, he says it’s “for good.”
He is facing three statutory sex offense charges, deputies said.
Missouri did much better in the analysis, capturing 13th place.
A teacher says he's never seen a boy get distracted by a girl's 'provocative' attire at school. He says smartphones are the bigger problem.
The New York Republican announced a new treasurer for his political groups on Tuesday evening.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Peloton, which showed narrower-than-expected losses.
The TODAY show's Dylan Dreyer posted a series of photos capturing son Rusty, whom she shares with husband Brian Fichera, climbing stairs.
Rep. George Santos, who is recusing himself from two House committee assignments, said he “learned my lesson” in a new interview while calling President Biden a “pathological liar.”
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Bachelor host Jesse Palmer shared that the ABC show isn't worried about newer shows like Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle.
The Bachelor Nation favorite talks about her complicated relationship with her appearance.
The Cowboys flirted with free agent receiver Odell Beckham for weeks. They flew him to town Dec. 5 for a visit, and owner Jerry Jones repeatedly indicated the Cowboys were players for Beckham. It didn’t happen, and Beckham remains a free agent. The Cowboys, though, remain interested. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday the [more]
Pamela Anderson is alive and well. She has a Netflix doc, 'Pamela, A Love Story,' and book out now. Read on for all the details about her life now.
Dave Ramsey is one of the country's most celebrated personal finance gurus, a famous radio host, a successful businessman and a best-selling author. He's also a self-made man who started with nothing...
Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much...
Gisele Bündchen commented on Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
How was Patrick Mahomes able to play one week after. a high-ankle sprain? His father offered one idea.
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Ran Carthon came to the Titans in January after serving as an executive with the 49ers. Here's who he could replace Ryan Tannehill with in 2023.