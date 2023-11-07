NFL legend Shannon Sharpe calls Steelers WR George Pickens lazy

The crowd erupted on Thursday night when they saw Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens haul in one of his amazing catches, this time for a touchdown. But after further review, it was determined that Pickens didn’t get his second foot down. Honestly, it really wasn’t even close and this came as a surprise coming from the guy who has quickly built a reputation for those types of plays.

This drew the attention of former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson on their podcast “Nightcap” and Sharpe did not hold back in his criticism of Pickens.

“Bro, you put too much work in. That’s lazy feet. That’s lazy,” Sharpe said. “There’s no other way around it. That’s just being lazy. You know you can’t take that long of a step in the end zone on a catch like that.”

The last two weeks have been way down for Pickens and this feels like a situation he cannot dig himself out of. Pickens’ game is all about his athleticism and not about the work so will he be willing and able to put in the work to get himself out of this slump? And more importantly, get his mind right and put the needs of the team ahead of his own?

