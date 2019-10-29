NFL legend reveals his 'only concern' with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers

After eight weeks of regular-season games, the San Francisco 49ers are the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFC, joining the New England Patriots as the only two teams without a loss in the entire NFL.

There is a lot of football yet to be played, but many believe the Niners, a team that finished at 4-12 last season, could be the real deal. The team has been given the third-best odds at winning Super Bowl LIV in Miami in February, just behind the Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The question is, what — if anything — could stand in the way of a perfect season or a Super Bowl win for San Francisco?

According to Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, their quarterback.

"The only concern I may have: Is [Jimmy] Garoppolo ready for the lights, camera and the action down the home stretch?" Sanders, who won Super Bowl XXIX in San Francisco, said of the 2019 team.

Sanders did, however, heap praise onto other parts of the roster, including its offensive line and star tight end George Kittle, who he called "the best in the league." He also praised the team's recent move to acquire wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in a trade with the Denver Broncos ahead of Week 8.

Garoppolo missed the majority of the 2018 season after tearing his ACL against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. He has so far started every single game of the 2019 season, but there are certainly are concerns about his game. His seven interceptions are tied for sixth in the league, while his nine passing touchdowns rank 19th.

Story continues

The young signal-caller was traded to the 49ers during the 2017 season after spending more than three years as Tom Brady's backup in New England. Garoppolo won two Super Bowls while in New England and is hoping to take the Niners to their first championship since 2012.