NFL legend LaDainian Tomlinson high on Georgia football RB Zamir White

Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White helped his NFL draft stock with an impressive 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL combine. Known as a bruising, tough-to-tackle back, he showed his speed last week in Indianapolis.

White’s unofficial time of 4.47 was later officially timed as a 4.40. He finished as the seventh-fastest running back in the event, but was only 0.03 seconds off the fastest time for a running back.

NFL legend LaDainian Tomlinson identified White as one of the guys who jumped out to him during the workout.

“A 4.40 for a guy that size is impressive, and he caught the ball well,” Tomlinson said. “This is a guy who can develop into a three-down back. When he comes into the NFL he can provide depth for a team right away.

Another thing is he’s a great protector of the quarterback. I think these teams will go back and look at his game film and see they have this guy ranked too low.”

LaDainian Tomlinson speaking on Zamir White NFL combine performance.#RBU pic.twitter.com/omMqfKevDq — GaBulldogsFB (@GABulldogsFB) March 5, 2022

White’s 40-yard dash time was surprisingly faster than that of his running mate James Cook’s.

Here’s a look at Zeus’ 40-yard dash at the NFL combine:

White is one of the top backs in the 2022 NFL draft. He still has work to do as a receiver, but he is not a fun guy to tackle. White ran for 25 touchdowns in three seasons with the Bulldogs.

White ended his career with a national championship, 856 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021.

White’s other NFL combine results include a 33.5 inch vertical jump and the tied for best broad jump at 10 feet, 8 inches. Neither White nor Cook participated in the bench press.