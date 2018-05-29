NFL legend Emmitt Smith looks back on the 'youthful financial decision' that cost $100,000

Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith entered the NFL in 1990, when the Dallas Cowboys drafted him 17th overall. His rookie contract came with a $1 million signing bonus . It was around that time when he made one of his more "'youthful' financial decisions," he tells Harrison Barnes in an interview with The Players' Tribune .

"I bought a $100,000 car when I was 20 years old," says Smith, now 49. That's the equivalent of about $200,000 in today's dollars .

"I wanted to treat myself to a convertible Mercedes Benz, the SL. It was burgundy," continues the eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion. "Funny story, though. Before I actually bought the car, the car dealers treated me like I couldn't afford the car. I walked onto the lot and I was looking at brand new cars and the sales guy took one look at me — a young African American guy — and he walked me to the used car section.

"He said, 'Uh, let's try to get you into something that you can afford.'"

"He didn't have a clue that I was on the Cowboys. So I looked at what he wanted me to look at, and then I said, 'No, I'll go with the SL. But I'm not gonna buy it from you.' And I went to another dealer and got it there."

While Smith splurged big time as a rookie, he also recognized the importance of preparing for life after football at an early age.

"In my early 20s, I knew I wanted to do something after football, but I didn't know what it was. But as I got to my late 20s, things started to crystallize for me," says Smith, who has built a successful career as an entrepreneur since retiring from the NFL in 2004.

And he picked up some valuable money advice during his years as a Cowboy. In fact, it was Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones who gave him the best advice he's ever received. "He taught me about finances with a simple statement," Smith recalls in an interview with CNBC . "He always said, 'Have a big front door and a small back door. Take in as much as you can, and spend as little as you can.'"

Story Continues

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook !

Don't miss: NFL player who lives on $60,000 a year says this book changed his mindset about money





More From CNBC

