NFL legend Andersen to help Carli Lloyd

Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen has revealed he has reached out to Carli Lloyd to help the USWNT legend transition to the NFL.

Lloyd, 38, had offers to kick for NFL teams during preseason after a video of her nailing a 55-yard field goal in a practice session with the Philadelphia Eagles went viral.

The two-time World Cup winner and 2015 Women’s World Player of the Year turned down that offer, but she has revealed that she plans to train properly and pursue the opportunity to become the first-ever female player in the NFL.

Speaking to the Dan Patrick Show, Andersen revealed that he is willing to help in whatever way he can.

“My whole point of reaching out to Carli was simply to say, ‘Listen, I think you’re a world-class athlete. I think it’s amazing what you’ve done on the world stage on behalf of the United States, I think this is worth celebrating and embracing. I have some expertise in this field, so if you’re really serious about it and you want to move on in the offseason, I’m available to help in any way I can.’ I think her thought was to try to do this next year, in 2020,” Andersen said.

Asked if Lloyd would be able to kick field goals in the NFL, Andersen said wearing pads and having a snapper and holder would be a huge adjustment for Lloyd and something that would take time to get used to.

While in another interview with Bet-Pa.com, he Mortensen said that Lloyd has the fundamentals to make a success of any NFL chance that comes her way.

“Will a woman be able to do it? It would be awesome to celebrate that and to include that as part of the nuance of the game,” Andersen said. “Wouldn’t that be beautiful? Wouldn’t that open the game up, to the world? Think about all the young girls, and the hope it would give them. Just that statement that it makes that the league is not only inclusive, but a woman who has a high level of talent and decides to do this is allowed to do it.”