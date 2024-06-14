NFL legacy, four-star WR Eugene Hilton commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin landed a commitment from its top wide receiver target in the 2025 recruiting class on Friday. Four-star wide receiver Eugene Hilton committed to the program. Hilton picked the Badgers over Georgia, Miami, Purdue, Ole Miss, Missouri and Kansas.

Hilton is the 19th commitment for the 2025 class. Wisconsin’s group currently sits inside the top 10 of the Rivals Team Rankings.

WHAT HILTON MEANS FOR WISCONSIN

This is a big win for Wisconsin off the field.

Perception wise it’s a big deal for coach Luke Fickell to start landing four-star receivers to help power his offensive attack. Showing good pass catchers (especially in the region) that Wisconsin is a place they can flourish is huge. The Badgers have a plan for Hilton to be a big-time playmaker in their offense. Being part of something that is being built in Madison was a draw.

"I think it's an honor,” Hilton said. “You don't get very many chances to have a coach talk to you and then kind of like letting you know 'this is where we are right now and we think you can help us get to this point.' So I wouldn't say overwhelming, but it felt good to hear."

He put up 46 catches for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in Indiana. The playmaker is also good on the basketball court. That does show off his athletic ability even more.

If the Badgers get the program off the ground under Fickell, Hilton is exactly the type of recruit it’ll happen with.

WHAT HILTON BRINGS FOR THE BADGERS

“There was something that was very different from everyone else,” Hilton said. “You can kind of tell when you show up. It’s the people. Out of everywhere I've been I think the people at Wisconsin and in Madison are just overall different in a good way from everywhere else that I've been."

Hilton represents a big win for the Badgers both on and off the field. First and foremost he’s a heck of a football player. He might not have the top-end speed that leaps off the page but he does everything well.

Hilton runs crisp routes and creates just enough separation. On film, he wins contested passes routinely which is not an easy skill for a young wideout.

The Indiana native is a great compliment to slot receiver Cameron Miller who is committed in this class. The Badgers are still looking to bring in one more big-bodied, outside receiver too.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WISCONSIN FANS AT BADGERBLITZ.COM