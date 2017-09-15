NFL: League asks court to let it enforce Elliott suspension

Los Angeles (AFP) - The NFL filed an emergency motion with a US appeals court on Friday seeking a stay that would let it enforce its six-game suspension of running back Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys.

The league is appealing a temporary injunction issued by a federal judge in Texas which allowed Elliott to take the field for the Cowboys' season-opening game even though he'd been suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Under that ruling by Judge Amos Mazzant, Elliott is also set to play on Sunday at Denver.

Elliott took his case to court when an appeal through league arbitration channels failed.

In his ruling last week, Mazzant said Elliott was "denied a fundamentally fair hearing" in the arbitration process.

On Monday, the league lodged an appeal of the injunction issued by Mazzant with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, and on Friday they asked the same court for a swift decision on the "misguided order" allowing Elliott to play.

Eliott, 22, was suspended by the league over accusations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

The punishment was handed down by commissioner Roger Goodell on August 11 after a 13-month league investigation.

But the running back, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft, was never arrested or charged by police in the incident.

"The NFL's latest legal maneuvering appears to be indicative of a league with an agenda: trying to navigate a public relations crisis rather than focus on fairness and fact finding," Elliott's attorneys wrote in a statement Friday. "The only conclusion that can be drawn is that the NFL believes it can write its own rules and will stop at nothing to further its agenda of enforcing its unfounded assertions regarding Mr. Elliott."

Elliott rushed for 104 yards against the Giants, and spoke of the case after that game.

"Just relieved for the fact that I finally get a fair trial," Elliott said. "It's definitely been a tough last 14 months. At times it's gotten so hard you start to lose faith."