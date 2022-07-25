NFL launches exclusive streaming subscription service NFL+
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jordan MailataLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Dallas GoedertLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Fans looking to watch their favorite teams out of the market will no longer have to fret about blackouts or missing all the action.
The National Football League just announced the launch of an exclusive streaming subscription service — NFL+.
NFL+ offers subscribers access to live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives, and more.
Here’s a breakdown of the NFL+ and NFL+ Premium products:
NFL+:
Live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices
Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices
Live game audio (home, away, and national calls) for every game of the season
NFL library programming on-demand, ad-free
$4.99/month or $39.99/year
NFL+ premium offers even more.
NFL+ Premium:
All features of NFL+
Full game replays across devices (ad-free)
Condensed game replays across devices (ad-free)
Coaches Film (ad-free)
$9.99/month or $79.99/year
The service will include the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 4, fans can stream live NFL games on their mobile and tablet devices with NFL+.
List
How many roster spots are up for grabs as Eagles enter training camp?
List
Watch: Eagles' Jordan Mailata perform a medley of songs before a Ne-Yo concert
Related
Eagles unveil new alternate all-black helmet for 2022 NFL season
Asante Samuel explains how he knew Nnamdi Asomugha was overrated when he signed with Eagles
Eagles release cornerback Craig James
Eagles' Lane Johnson makes an ESPN list of top-10 offensive tackles for 2022
Where Dallas Goedert landed in an ESPN ranking of the NFL's top 10 tight ends for 2022