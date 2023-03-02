Brian Flores’ lawsuit against NFL, Giants headed to trial
A federal judge in Manhattan has ruled that Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL, New York Giants and two other teams can head to trial.
A federal judge in Manhattan has ruled that Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL, New York Giants and two other teams can head to trial.
The Jaguars would like to see OL Jawaan Taylor re-sign with the team prior to free agency, but understand the business side as negotiations continue.
After a quiet month, for perhaps the first time in 14 months, the Sooners are ready to get busy again this weekend.
Will the Dolphins pick up Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option? Will they give Christian Wilkins a long-term deal? Here's what we learned from GM Chris Grier at the NFL Scouting Combine
Tennessee basketball's Zakai Zeigler suffered a season-ending ACL tear Tuesday. Here's who could replace the Vols point guard for March Madness.
When Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday, he said the team will take its time before making a decision on exercising quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s contract option for the 2024 season. Whether the Dolphins pull that lever or not, they’ll also have to make a decision about whether [more]
NFL Coach Brian Flores can press discrimination claims against the league and three teams after a federal judge on Wednesday rejected the option of arbitration, presumably before Commissioner Roger Goodell, and offered some stinging observations about the status of racial bias in the sport. The written decision by Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan clearing the way for Flores to bring his claims to trial also required two other coaches who joined the lawsuit to submit to arbitration.
The former Miami Dolphins head coach will get his day in court.
How Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's Twitter shot at Jonathan Gannon was a message about Eagles' pending free agents.
Bucks challenge their own three-point record and win 16th straight game, 139-117 over the Orlando Magic.
Cowboys don’t have plans to meet up with Ezekiel Elliott’s agent during NFL Combine
While the Texans slowed played their hand Tuesday, the Seahawks and Raiders crawled onto the periphery of the No. 1 pick sweepstakes.
The Colts graded out at 16th of 32 teams in an NFL Players Association survey on how the league's teams treat their players.
The Tennessee Titans rank as the 18th-best team to play for, according to the NFL Players Association's team report cards released Wednesday.
If this NFLPA player survey is any indication, the Patriots need to make a few upgrades to their facilities in the very near future.
The NFL's longtime turf guru offered a blunt assessment as to what went wrong at the Super Bowl.
Former world number one Nelly Korda survived a "little oopsy" to card a four-under-par 68, four strokes behind surprise leader Elizabeth Szokol, after the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday."I kind of had one little oopsy, and that was on the par three."
How MLB handles this matter will have a huge impact on team revenues and the way fans watch games.
The former Pro Bowler has a $55 million cap hit next season.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer lost a narrow decision to the former ‘Love Island’ contestant on Sunday
Union president J.C. Tretter said the goal of the report cards was to help players understand more about the franchises they were weighing in free agency. Here are the full aggregate rankings from 1-32.