NFL late slate: Harrison Butker lifts Chiefs past Bengals for another AFC West title

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win over the Bengals. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

It wasn’t easy, but Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC West on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs, despite trailing 17-7 early at Arrowhead Stadium, rallied to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 25-17 on New Year’s Eve. The win officially gave the Chiefs the divisional title for an eighth straight season and clinched a playoff berth.

Outside of a touchdown late in the first quarter — when Mahomes hit Isiah Pacheco for an 8-yard score — the Chiefs offense largely struggled. Harrison Butker hit six straight field goals to slowly pull the Chiefs out of a 10-point hole after Jake Browning hit Joe Mixon and then ran in another score himself. Butker’s fifth field goal, a 48-yarder, pushed the Chiefs to a five-point lead with just more than six minutes left in the game. He then hit a final field goal with just three minutes left to seal the seven-point win.

Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-23 at Lumen Field. The win actually sent the Los Angeles Rams into the playoffs. In the third late game, the Denver Broncos — led by Jarrett Stidham after Russell Wilson’s benching — beat the Los Angeles Chargers 16-9.

