NFL late slate: Bills vs. Chiefs score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates
Seahawks-49ers, Vikings-Raiders and Broncos-Chargers are also in the late game window
When the 2023 NFL season started, no one expected the Buffalo Bills to be fighting for a playoff spot. The Bills entered the year with Super Bowl aspirations. Now, they might not even make the playoffs.
At 6-6, the Bills are currently 10th in the AFC. If the season ended today, Bills players would be stuck watching the playoffs at home.
Making one last push for the postseason won't be easy, however, as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Bills in Week 14. Things haven't gone as smoothly for the Chiefs in 2023, but they are still 8-4 and in strong position to secure a postseason spot.
Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during Sunday's late slate of games in Week 14.
Live70 updates
.@Vikings recover the fumble!
📺: #MINvsLV on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/fNJ3OJBbU4
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
CMC STIFF ARM
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/yqetO5L9A4
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
Jerry Jeudy somehow not dragging that back foot for the TD pretty much sums up his career.
— Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) December 10, 2023
The @Chiefs brought out the bench press celly 😂
📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8S30C pic.twitter.com/tNKnpGuVl1
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
The @Raiders D isn't giving Josh Dobbs any time today
📺: #MINvsLV on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/DRFgqyfIgg
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
Jerick McKinnon cuts into the lead before halftime
📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8S30C pic.twitter.com/R5sC3GYHCF
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
Justin Jefferson has now been downgraded to out. https://t.co/ybgdkxCjLb
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 10, 2023
injury update: Justin Herbert (finger) is questionable to return.
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 10, 2023
The rookie Chamarri Conner gets his first career INT
📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/0hxIWA8MR6
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
Already 4 sacks in the first half for the @Broncos 😤
📺: #DENvsLAC on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/Ju4Oedr7E8
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
Today marks @JoshAllenQB's 9th game this season with both a pass TD and rush TD.
He joins Kyler Murray (2020) as the only QBs in @NFL history with both a pass TD and rush TD in 9 games in a season. pic.twitter.com/tQrfkLBwrO
— NFL345 (@NFL345) December 10, 2023
.@brockpurdy13 fired 🆙 after that TD pass
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/P04ji9kWgN
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
Mahomes and Kelce improvising on 3rd and 18!
📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/hdJsoRiW31
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
PURDY. DEEBO. 🎯
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/5KdVtUvjzZ
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
Justin Jefferson is headed to the locker room and is questionable to return with a chest injury.
Jefferson returned from the IR today. pic.twitter.com/G2CQZEyOb2
— Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) December 10, 2023
JOSH ALLEN
📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/bhaVIfqCNL
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
Patience pays off for @JoshAllenQB
📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/GR8zFV2B7F
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
Anyone know what happened on the Vikings FG try? pic.twitter.com/SRFqzxV136
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) December 10, 2023
Big pick off for the @Seahawks, courtesy of Julian Love
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/ibbCdX19SK
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
.@JJettas2 returns and immediately breaks a record. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Rd46o0am3
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
.@JJettas2 is back
📺: #MINvsLV on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/V3g8RXC7aq
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
Can't give your offense much better field position than this ‼️ @Broncos
📺: #DENvsLAC on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/6ld5Dt5Vyq
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
.@nbsmallerbear doing @nbsmallerbear things 💪
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/fp1wE52UU9
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
What a run by the rookie @zachcharbon 🔥
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/edHBW7h6mO
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
Fancy footwork from Clyde Edwards-Helaire 😳
📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8S30C pic.twitter.com/gdfWMihD4R
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
This sack is a beaut 😯
📺: #MINvsLV on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8S30C pic.twitter.com/QNqK0FWa9m
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
Michael Davis just took it away from him 😮
📺: #DENvsLAC on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/vwmWtczzkT
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
.@gkittle46 probably owes @gregolsen88 some new suit jackets 😂
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8S30C pic.twitter.com/rAtLJ2J4es
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
Electric atmosphere in KC
📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/AB1BNbIe2K
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
Tipped by AJ Epenesa! Picked by AJ Epenesa!
📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/8We2GryAYG
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
"SUP?" - @gkittle46
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8S30C pic.twitter.com/scX9810Ict
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
.@Seahawks answer right back! DK TD 🙌
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/3NqFu7Meo6
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
Less than a minute in, the @49ers waltz into the end zone 😮
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/OvjdkRHDiK
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
OMG CMC!!!!!!
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/M65vbjDuiR
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
let’s just appreciate the royals for a sec pic.twitter.com/ZlLx2DYwxW
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 10, 2023
"Enjoy this moment!" 🗣️ No one does a hype speech quite like @PatrickMahomes.
📺: #BUFvsKC -- 4:25pm ET on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/TTKXAeB2pj
— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
Bring. The. Energy.@DriveToyota | #BUFvsKC pic.twitter.com/PNaLiYkz91
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 10, 2023
It’s a Silver & Black thang 😎#MINvsLV | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/FF3uocAt6j
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 10, 2023
- Chris Cwik
Kevin O’Connell and I before the BIG WIN today versus the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/wCrzBWHhUP
— Odds and Ends with Mike Tice (@miketice86) December 10, 2023
Almost showtime…@PatrickMahomes | #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/j3dY8nRqph
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 10, 2023
Stef is a man of the people. 💯#BUFvsKC | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/ziqOfg443M
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 10, 2023
