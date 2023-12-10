NFL late slate: Bills vs. Chiefs score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Seahawks-49ers, Vikings-Raiders and Broncos-Chargers are also in the late game window

Stefon Diggs and the Bills could use a win to remain in the playoff hunt in a tough AFC.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When the 2023 NFL season started, no one expected the Buffalo Bills to be fighting for a playoff spot. The Bills entered the year with Super Bowl aspirations. Now, they might not even make the playoffs.

At 6-6, the Bills are currently 10th in the AFC. If the season ended today, Bills players would be stuck watching the playoffs at home.

Making one last push for the postseason won't be easy, however, as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Bills in Week 14. Things haven't gone as smoothly for the Chiefs in 2023, but they are still 8-4 and in strong position to secure a postseason spot.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during Sunday's late slate of games in Week 14.