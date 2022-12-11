NFL late game tracker: Brock Purdy and 49ers look to stop Tom Brady's playoff push with Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has quite the task in his first NFL start. Purdy, who was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL draft, will look to take down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After a late comeback against the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers sit at the top of the NFC South, but their grasp on that spot is tenuous. A win over the 49ers would go a long way toward the Bucs finally breaking free in the division.

Elsewhere, the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos square off in a game that looked much more enticing in the preseason and the Seattle Seahawks aim to continue their playoff push in a game against the Carolina Panthers.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores, highlights and injuries in Week 14.