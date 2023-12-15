NFL: Las Vegas Raiders set franchise scoring record in win against Los Angeles Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders are unbeaten in five home meetings against the Los Angeles Chargers

NFL 2023 regular season Dates: 7 September 2023 - 7 January 2024 BBC coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website every Sunday.

The Las Vegas Raiders set a franchise record for points scored when beating the Los Angeles Chargers 63-21.

Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 20 of 34 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns in a game that saw the Raiders lead 42-0 at half-time.

The Raiders fell nine points short of the NFL's all-time regular-season record for points in a single game, set by Washington in 1966.

Victory keeps the Raiders' slim AFC wildcard hopes alive.

Vegas had lost three in a row coming into the game, including a 3-0 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and they move to 6-8 for the season.

O'Connell said: "I think it might have been good for us to have a short week. We couldn't really sulk about what happened on Sunday, we just had to come out here and play and trust ourselves and put an entire team performance together.

"It was awesome."

Officials make history too

It was a historic night for the officials on the field and in the replay booth

Away from the action between the two teams, history was made with the officiating team as, for the first time ever, there was an all-black on-field and replay crew overseeing the fixture.

Ronald Torbert, who began as an NFL official in 2010, was the referee.

It was also the first time that three women had been on the same crew - Maia Chaka was the line judge, Artenzia Young-Seigler the replay official and Desiree Abrams the replay assistant.