NFL: Las Vegas Raiders beat Green Bay Packers to end three-game losing streak

The Las Vegas Raiders recorded their first win over the Green Bay Packers in 36 years

NFL 2023 regular season Dates: 7 September 2023 - 7 January 2024 BBC coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website every Sunday.

The Las Vegas Raiders brought an end to their three-game losing streak with a 17-13 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Raiders intercepted Packers quarterback Jordan Love three times, including Amik Robertson's pick in the final minute that clinched the game.

It is the Raiders' first win over the Packers since 1987.

"It was great getting a win for the fans, back here in the stadium, there's literally nothing better," said defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Crosby caught the eye, recording five tackles, four pressures and a sack in the Raiders' best defensive performance of the campaign.

"Maxx does it every day with his effort, his work," said Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.

"How much he cares about every little detail relative to the football team, his team-mates, his body, practice. He gives it everything he has every single time he's out there, and never comes off the field. Tremendous leadership."

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 22 of 31 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown as Jakobi Meyers led the way for the Raiders' receivers, with 75 yards and a touchdown from seven receptions.

The Raiders had failed to beat the Packers in eight previous meetings and this is their second victory of the season.