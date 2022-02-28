Kyler Murray 'absolutely' wants to be Cardinals long-term QB, agent says in contract statement

Kyler Murray declared his two main goals and objectives in a lengthy statement released by his agent, Erik Burkhardt, on Monday amid ongoing reports of discord between the quarterback and Arizona Cardinals.

Murray "absolutely wants to be [the Cardinals] long term QB" and "desperately wants to win the Super Bowl," Burkhardt wrote in the statement's opening.

Burkhardt went on to explain Murray's desire for a long-term contract and the "detailed contract proposal" he sent to the team. In more bold text he wrote, "actions speak louder than words in this volatile business." And he concluded the statement in a third line of bold text:

"Kyler remains hopeful that the organization choses to commit so that he can continue leading the Cardinals to further success and value for many years to come."

Murray, Cardinals reportedly have strained relationship

Earlier this month there were reports of discontent between the Cardinals and their star quarterback. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that the relationship is strained and they are at "odds" with each other. Murray was reportedly frustrated with the 34-11 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals answered with a statement saying they have “high regard” for Murray and nothing has changed. Murray turned heads when he scrubbed any mention of the Cardinals from his social media accounts before any reports of issues. Five days later, he broke his silence on the matter as rumors circulated and said the "nonsense" was not what he is about.

Murray's agent lists goals for extension

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wants to remain in town, but with a long-term contract, his agent said. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Murray, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible for an extension. He's under contract for more than $5.4 million in 2022 and $4.5 million is a roster bonus that's fully guaranteed, according to Spotrac.

Burkhardt did not give a specific contract number that was offered to the Cardinals. In the statement, he said it was important to Murray that the proposed number:

provides financial protection [and] is in-line with the current QB market that compares his results alongside relevant comps

lowers his 2022-23 salary cap number to allow the Cardinals to re-sign other deserving teammates and add additional free agents

most importantly represents a real commitment from the organization to see if their ultimate goals align with his two above (consistently competing for championships and Kyler being their QB).

Murray was named rookie of the year in 2019 after the Cardinals drafted him No. 1 overall. He's been to two Pro Bowl during his three seasons. Burkhardt said it's now up to the Cardinals to "decide if they prioritize their rapidly improving" young star quarterback.