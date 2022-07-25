NFL : Get to know the NFL’s subscription-based streaming service originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NFL+ is here.

The National Football League officially joins the streaming service wave and is the latest mega company to do it. The NFL is joining the likes of MLB and the NBA to offer such a service for fans to access its content across different platforms.



With content consumption growing increasingly popular via portable devices, it’s safe to say that the NFL is trying to capitalize their efforts to reach as many fans as possible on different platforms. At the same, this new service is going to make their games and content easily accessible.



"Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell via an NFL presser. "The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us.

“We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games."



Let’s check out what the new service will entail and how much it’ll run you.

What is the NFL+ streaming service and what does it offer?

NFL+ is a subscription-based streaming service that will allow viewers watch the following:

Live regional and primetime regular-season games

Live postseason games (phone and tablet only)

Live out-of-market preseason games

Live regional and national game audio for every game

Access to NFL Network's shows on-demand

Archives to NFL Films

It’s worth highlighting that with the introduction of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will not be available in the U.S. anymore.

How much will NFL+ cost?

NFL+ is available via the NFL app, which can be downloaded across all app stores. There are two price rates for this service:

$4.99 per month

$39.99 per year

There’s also a Premium option that fans can pay a little extra for. That will cost $9.99 per month or $79.99 a year. The Premium tier features full and condensed game replays for every game and the All-22 Coaches Film angles for the games, as well as everything the standard tier offers.

How many days until the 2022 NFL season kickoff?

2022 NFL Training Camp officially opens for everyone Tuesday, July 26. Preseason games begin in August, with the first one taking place on August 4 between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. That will be this year’s Hall of Fame game that is played in Canton, Ohio.



The NFL season opens Thursday, September 8 on NBC when the Buffalo Bills visit the defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams.