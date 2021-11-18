NFL Knights: week 10 performances

Week 10 in the National Football league means we are officially past the new halfway point of the 18 week season. As always, there was action all over Sunday, with a surprise upsets on both Thursday and Monday.

The veterans of SHI Stadium continue to scratch, claw, and ensure their impact is felt all across the NFL – and Week 10 was no different. There is unfortunately a growing list of former Scarlet Knights seeing the injured list, but there are plenty of men out there representing Rutgers on Sundays who saw the field and make some big plays.

Let’s take a look at how the Scarlet Knights in the NFL performed in Week 10.

Blessuan Austin - Cornerback - Seattle Seahawks

Blessuan Austin was once again inactive for the Seahawks Week 10 matchup. They lost a sloppy game to the Packers 17-0. They take on division rival Arizona Cardinals next week.

Michael Burton - Fullback - Kansas City Chiefs

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kansas City traveled to Las Vegas in Week 10 to take on the Raiders. They won in convincing fashion, 41-14. Michael Burton saw his second-highest snap count this season with 20 – 13 on special teams and seven on offense. Those seven snaps on O were also his second-highest of the season.

The Chiefs will take on the Cowboys at home in what may be the game of the week in the NFL in Week 11.

Andrew DePaola - Long Snapper - Minnesota Vikings

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Greg Joseph #1 celebrates a successful field goal with teammate Andrew DePaola #42 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

As a player who has played exclusively on special teams so far this season, Andrew DePaola doesn’t always have a ton of opportunities to get his name in the box score. In Week 10, his Vikings team traveled to Inglewood to take on the LA Chargers. Minnesota picked up a big victory, 27-20.

DePaola played 8 special teams snaps, but made sure to add a tally next to his name by recording a tackle in the game. The Vikings return home in week 11 to take on the rival Green Bay Packers.

Clark Harris - Long Snapper - Cincinnati Bengals

Clark Harris and the Cincinnati Bengals were on the bye this week. They travel to Las Vegas to take on an in-flux Raiders team in Week 11.

Duron Harmon - Safety - Atlanta Falcons

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 14: Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against Duron Harmon #21 of the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Duron Harmon and the Falcons traveled west to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys were victorious in a rout of the Falcons, 43-3. Despite being blown out, Harmon made his presence felt. Harmon recorded five total tackles in the game.

Overall, Harmon appeared in double-digit (11) snaps on special teams, a season high. He also was on the field for 70 defensive snaps, his second week in row with 70+ snaps on D. For the second consecutive week, Harmon logged 81 total snaps – a season high.

Jonah Jackson - Offensive Line - Detroit Lions

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and long snapper Scott Daly (47) console kicker Ryan Santoso (5) after Santoso missed a potential game winning field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime at Heinz Field. The game ended in a 16-16 tie. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit’s long losing streak is over. However, the threat of a winless season still remains. The Lions tied the Pittsburgh Steelers in a sloppy, over four-hour affair. The 16-16 tie was the first tie in the NFL this season.

Johan Jackson continued his streak of playing every offensive snap for his Lions this season, seeing the field for all 71 plays the offense ran. When you add in his four special teams snaps, his snap count of 75 was the second-highest of his season.

The Lions travel to Cleveland next week to take on the Browns.

Sebastian Joseph-Day - Defensive Line - Los Angeles Rams

Sebastian Joseph-Day‘s outlook is still unclear. The D-lineman did not suit up for the second straight week due to a pec injury There is still a chance that he is out for the season, but head coach Sean McVay did note that surgery went well according to Cameron DaSilva and our friends over at Rams Wire.

His Rams struggled, dropping their game against the 49ers 31-10, and social media seemed to feel his presence was greatly missed. The Rams have struggled as of late and have added a few pieces still trying to find their place. They head to the bye week in Week 11 – perfect timing for LA.

Tyler Kroft - Tight End - New York Jets

Just like fellow former Scarlet Knight Joseph-Day, Tyler Kroft is also still on Injured Reserve. His next eligible game will be Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jets lost to division foe Buffalo, 45-17. They have a chance to reverse their fortunes with an appealing matchup against the Dolphins on the horizon for Week 11.

Devin McCourty - Safety - New England Patriots

Nov 14, 2021; Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson (30) runs with the ball while New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) gives chase during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Devin McCourty and the Patriots put a pounding on the dogs from Cleveland in Week 10. The 45-7 victory was one of the worst losses for the Browns since rising from the cellar of the NFL a few years ago.

Outside of Week 7 where he left early due to injury, this was the lowest snap count that McCourty recorded (53) but that didn’t stop him from getting a few tallies in the box score. McCourty recorded three tackles and a pass deflection in the rout. Ever the leader, McCourty gave high praise to both his fellow defensemen and the coaching staff for their dominant victory (courtesy of our friends at Patriots Wire).

The Patriots travel to Atlanta for Thursday Night Football. McCourty made it clear – he is not a fan of the Thursday game.

Jason McCourty - Safety - Miami Dolphins

Jason McCourty is unfortunately on the list of injured NFL Knights. Head coach Brian Flores confirmed Monday during his press conference that McCourty’s foot injury will keep him out the rest of the season, according to our friends at Dolphins Wire.

In a surprise on Thursday, the Dolphins took down the Ravens 22-10, without McCourty. They head back to Miami to take on the only team in their division with a worse record – the New York Jets.

Logan Ryan - Cornerback - New York Giants

The New York football Giants and Logan Ryan were home resting on their bye in Week 10. They return to action in a prime time matchup as they travel to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers on Monday Night.

Mohamed Sanu - Wide receiver - San Francisco 49ers

On Monday ahead of their matchup with the Rams, the 49ers announced a few roster moves, including moving Mohamed Sanu to the IR.

Per Niners Wire, Sanu hurt his knee during last week’s contest against Arizona. He will be out a minimum of three weeks.

