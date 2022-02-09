Saints running back Alvin Kamara was questioned and arrested by police at Allegiant Stadium after Sunday’s Pro Bowl. What did the NFL know about the situation before the Pro Bowl began?

TMZ.com reported on Tuesday that the Las Vegas Police Department told the NFL “hours before” the game that Kamara “was a suspect in a felony battery.” The league thereafter allowed Kamara to play in the game.

Asked for comment on the situation, here’s what an NFL spokesman told PFT: “We were notified that law enforcement wanted to speak to him after the game regarding an incident. There was no arrest warrant at the time and he said he would speak to law enforcement which he did.”

Whether or not the league knew that Kamara was a suspect in a felony battery, the league was on notice of a potential problem. They could have asked questions about what had happened, about why they wanted to talk to Kamara. About what he allegedly did.

Either they didn’t, or they did and it didn’t stop them from letting him play.

NFL knew police wanted to speak to Alvin Kamara before Pro Bowl began originally appeared on Pro Football Talk