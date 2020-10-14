The NFL kills the Pro Bowl game for the 2020 season

The NFL announced on Wednesday there will be no Pro Bowl game for the 2020 season.

There will still be a Pro Bowl team named, but the players will not participate in the annual exhibition all-star game. Instead, there will be a “variety of engaging activities” to replace the watered-down game, which has increasingly become a laughable display of uninterested players going at half-speed with restricted rules.

The NFL will continue to recognize the players’ outstanding seasons and welcome fans to demonstrate their passion for their favorite players when voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl Roster begins on November 17th. The full Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed in December, where the players are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts as one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who are selected to the Pro Bowl roster.

It’s not the death of the game. The NFL also revealed the 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game has bounced from its longtime home in Hawaii to Orlando and Miami in recent years.