NFL kicks off draft with Eminem, Lions legends

The NFL draft rolled into Motown on Thursday for the first round.

There were 150,000 people at the event.

And the league kicked off the draft in Detroit style.

Eminem was there with Commissioner Roger Goodell, Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, Jared Goff, and others.

"You know you're still going to get booed, right?" 😂 Detroit legends made sure the Commissioner was ready.

"JARED GOFF, JARED GOFF!" The D shows love to its QB1 👏

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/rC6YEVyYAx — NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2024

