NFL kickers missed the most field goals in an opening week since 1982

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock was wide right on a 31-yard field goal try that would have tied the game with two seconds left. Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski was wide right, wide left, had a field goal blocked and missed an extra point wide left before hitting the 25-yard game-winner with 17 seconds remaining.

Austin Seibert missed a field goal and an extra point for Cleveland. Rams kicker Samuel Sloman‘s first career field goal attempt, a 29-yarder, hit the left upright.

If it seemed like kickers were missing left and right in Week One, well, they were.

Fifteen kickers missed at least one kick.

They combined to miss 19 field goals in all, the most on opening week since kickers missed 20 in 1982, according to Josh Dubow of The Associated Press. The 71.6 percent accuracy in Week One was the worst in the NFL since 1998.

Kickers even missed five extra points, which tied for the most in Week One since the PAT was moved back to its current spot at the 15-yard line in 2015, per Dubow.

Maybe it was the lack of preseason? Maybe not.

But it’s something that bears watching as the season progresses.

