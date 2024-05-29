NFL kicker Brandon McManus accused of sexually assaulting 2 flight attendants during team flight last season

Two women have accused NFL kicker Brandon McManus of sexually assaulting them while he was on a team flight to London last September for the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a new lawsuit.

The women, identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 in the lawsuit, worked as flight attendants on the Jaguars’ team-chartered flight on September 28. Both women claim that during meal service on the flight, McManus “grinded” his erect clothed penis against them. McManus also tried to kiss Jane Doe 1 earlier during the flight, according to the lawsuit.

McManus, who has since signed a contract to join the Washington Commanders, denies the allegations presented in the lawsuit. An attorney for McManus disputes the women’s accounts.

“To be clear, these are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player,” McManus’ lawyer, Brett R. Gallaway, told CNN. “We intend to aggressively defend Brandon’s rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are – an extortion attempt.”

The Jaguars organization, which was also named in the lawsuit, said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday: “We’re aware of the complaint, and we acknowledge the significance of the claims.

“As we continue to look into the matter, it bears emphasizing that we insist on an organization built by people who represent our community and game with the highest character and class.”

Jacksonville is accused of “gross negligence” in, among other allegations, its failure to create a safe work environment for the flight staff.

Head coach Doug Pederson said at a press conference Tuesday that he could not comment “until more information is gathered.”

A spokesperson for the Commanders, McManus’s current team, said, “On Monday, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.”

NFL spokesperson Tim Schlittner told CNN the league is aware of the lawsuit, but declined to comment further.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the two flight attendants, said in a statement on social media that the women and their legal team tried to “resolve this matter without the need for litigation” prior to filing the lawsuit.

“Our efforts at resolution were met with arrogance, ignorance and stupidity,” the lawyer said.

The women say they have and will continue to have psychological and emotional distress as a result of McManus’ alleged actions. They are seeking more than $1 million in damages against the NFL player and the Jaguars, and have demanded a jury trial.

“The allegations made in this lawsuit are very serious,” Buzbee said. “We made sure to fully vet them and speak to witnesses before even taking the cases. We will pursue this case with the same tenacity we are known for. It’s a shame that this type of conduct still occurs. It happens far too often.”

