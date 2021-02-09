NFL key offseason dates, events and impact on Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals face another key offseason stretch starting later this month.
An offseason removed from being one of the NFL’s biggest spenders in free agency and drafting Joe Burrow, this stretch could be just as important.
Here’s a rundown of the key dates to know, courtesy of ESPN’s Field Yates, plus what they mean to the Bengals.
February 23-March 9: Window to apply tags
The Bengals could have a tough call to make with tags this offseason. Corner William Jackson and edge Carl Lawson are guys they would probably like to keep. If they get the sense that won’t happen, they will certainly have the cap space to apply a tag using the updated figures.
March 15-17: Negotiating window before free agency
Besides Lawson and Jackson, Cincinnati has key free agents like returner Brandon Wilson they would probably like to get back under contract
March 17: New league year and free agency open
The new league years means the final salary cap settles into place, which will give the Bengals a better idea of what they have to work with on the open market. There, they figure to be active seeking out help in both trenches, but particularly along the offensive line.
April 29-May 1: 2021 NFL Draft
The Bengals currently hold the fifth pick in the draft and like free agency, figure to use it to upgrade the trenches. Adding more weapons for Burrow is also an objective, but what the team does here will hinge on how free agency plays out.
