In response to a report that 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne may have generated a false positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the NFL insists that he did not.

“There have been 104 instances thus far of a positive test followed by a negative test the next day,” a league spokesman said in a statement. “101 times it was proven that the individual was positive with subsequent tests.”

The positive test was confirmed. Thus, as of Tuesday, Bourne was positive. It doesn’t matter if he tests negative Wednesday, Thursday, or beyond.

And none of it changes the fact that the protocols have initiated, and that the 49ers won’t have Bourne or the players who were in close contact with him on Thursday night against the Packers.

NFL: Kendrick Bourne did not generate a false positive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk